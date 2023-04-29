Rutschman is not in the lineup for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the first time Rutschman has been absent from the O's starting lineup this season, though he will probably be in there for the later tilt in Detroit. James McCann is catching and batting sixth in the early game. Anthony Santander is serving as the designated hitter and hitting cleanup.