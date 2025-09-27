Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Rutschman has gone just 1-for-11 in four games since returning from the injured list, and he'll now receive a day off while Samuel Basallo starts behind the plate and bats eighth.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Not starting Thursday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Slated for BP this weekend•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes swings Friday•