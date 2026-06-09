Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Out of lineup again Tuesday

Rutschman is out of the lineup for the second consecutive day for Tuesday's matchup against Seattle.

Rutschman will ride the bench for the second game in a row after starting each of the team's previous 11 contests. Sam Huff will once again start at catcher and bat ninth Tuesday. The Orioles have yet to announce an injury, but two straight absences likely mean that Rutschman is dealing with something given that he has an .832 OPS through 48 games this season and is batting .360 (9-for-25) in June.