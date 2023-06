Rutschman is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's contest versus the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman will take a breather after going hitless in the first two games of the series against Kansas City, and the second-year backstop has hit just .182/.250/.212 over 33 at-bats in the month of June. James McCann will be behind the plate for the Orioles on Sunday and hit ninth.