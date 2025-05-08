Rutschman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Minnesota.
Rutschman had started each of the previous eight contests, so he'll be given a rest for Thursday's matinee. Maverick Handley is starting at catcher and batting ninth for the Orioles in the series finale.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Back in Baltimore lineup Monday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Nursing sore hand•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sitting for Game 1•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Average drops under Mendoza Line•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Hits first homer since Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Not starting Saturday•