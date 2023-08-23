Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Rutschman collected his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games. He also logged his first steal of the season on his second attempt -- he's run less in 2023, as he had four thefts last season. The catcher is at a .273/.369/.430 slash line with 16 home runs, 59 RBI, 66 runs scored, 22 doubles and a triple through 120 contests overall, maintaining his place as one of the best backstops in baseball.