Rutschman had his right hand wrapped following Thursday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman had a ball tipped off his hand early in the game and remained in the lineup. He managed to blast his 15th home run in the seventh inning, suggesting the injury isn't serious. However, manager Brandon Hyde said Rutschman's hand could swell up overnight, potentially impacting his availability Friday.