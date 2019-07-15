Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Pro debut delayed by illness
Rutschman has yet to debut with the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate while he continues to recover from a bout of mononucleosis, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the first-year player draft in June, was expected to receive clearance to make his professional debut last week, but the Orioles opted to take extra caution with the prized catching prospect. The worst of the viral infection seems to be behind Rutschman at this point, leaving the Orioles optimistic that he'll be able to play for the GCL club as soon as the upcoming weekend.
