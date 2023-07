Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Rutschman extended his hitting streak to five games (8-for-22) with the three-hit effort. The catcher, who will be in Seattle for the All-Star Game next week, is slashing .273/.377/.421 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 36 RBI and 39 runs scored through 80 contests. He remains one of the best at his position and a near-everyday presence in the No. 2 spot in the Orioles' order.