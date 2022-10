Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Rutschman scored on Ryan Mountcastle's double in the first inning before crossing home again in the seventh. The star rookie improved his season slash line to .254/.361/.448 with 70 runs scored and 49 extra-base hits through 111 games. He had gone 4-for-28 (.143) with eight strikeouts over his previous seven games.