Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a run and two walks in Saturday's victory over the Pirates.

Rutschman reached base four times for the second time in five games, and after getting on a total of 15 times over that span, his OPS on the season is now up to .809. Rutschman has regularly hit second of late, and with Trey Mancini no longer on the roster, it's likely that arrangement will continue.