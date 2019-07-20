Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Ready for pro debut
Rutschman (illness) will serve as the designated hitter Saturday for the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The No. 1 overall pick is finally ready to make his professional debut after a bout with mononucleosis troubled him for the past couple of weeks. Rutschman will be eased back into game action as a DH initially, but the Orioles still intend on developing him as a catcher.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...