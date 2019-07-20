Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Ready for pro debut

Rutschman (illness) will serve as the designated hitter Saturday for the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The No. 1 overall pick is finally ready to make his professional debut after a bout with mononucleosis troubled him for the past couple of weeks. Rutschman will be eased back into game action as a DH initially, but the Orioles still intend on developing him as a catcher.