Rutschman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman will be one of three Orioles regulars on the bench as the team closes its series against Tampa Bay with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. local time. Robinson Chirinos will check in behind the dish for Rutschman, who has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a 6:4 BB:K, four runs and one RBI in his six starts since the All-Star break.