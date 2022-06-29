Rutschman went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners.

Rutschman drew a fourth-inning walk and then stole second as Ryan Mountcastle swiped third. This steal goes down as Rutschman's first in the majors, though he only posted four thefts across parts of three campaigns in the minors. The catcher saw his six-game hitting streak end Tuesday, dropping his slash line to .228/.296/.421 with three home runs, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and 11 doubles in 125 plate appearances.