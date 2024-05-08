Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals.

Rutschman had one of the Orioles' three hits in Tuesday's loss. He's gone 8-for-25 (.320) with four extra-base hits and four RBI over six games in May. Rutschman's steal was his first of the year -- speed is the one tool that doesn't show up much in his game. He's still putting together another excellent season with a .322/.359/.469 slash line, five home runs, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored over 34 contests, even with a walk rate at a career-low 5.3 percent.