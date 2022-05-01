Rutschman's (triceps) rehab assignment will advance to Double-A Bowie this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman recently appeared in four games at High-A Aberdeen, and he went 6-for-13 with three doubles, two runs and two walks. His stint in Bowie will likely be the final step in his rehab process, as the 24-year-old will likely report to Triple-A Norfolk once he's fully healthy before presumably making his major-league debut at some point this season.

More News