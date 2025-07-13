Rutschman (oblique) is scheduled to catch in Florida next Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Rutschman is expected to continue his rehab following the upcoming All-Star break, which effectively rules out a potential return to the Orioles for Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay. That said, the star backstop should be able to rejoin the major-league roster early in the second half of the season. Before going down with an oblique strain, Rutschman was slashing a weak .227/.319/.372 with eight home runs, nine doubles, 20 RBI and 31 runs scored.