Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Rutschman (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Rutschman has missed the last month-plus with a right oblique strain but will rejoin the Orioles' active roster for the final week of the regular season. He and Samuel Basallo should share catching duties in the final week, with both players also likely to see action action at designated hitter. Basallo could play some first base, as well.
