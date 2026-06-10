Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Remains out of lineup

Rutschman (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Mariners.

Rutschman will miss out on a third straight start while he deals with tightness in his left hamstring, but he felt well enough to test out the injury by doing some pregame running on the field before rain began to fall at Camden Yards, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The Orioles are considering the 28-year-old day-to-day, but he'll need to improve in a hurry in order to avoid a trip to the injured list. Sam Huff will start at catcher for the Orioles on Wednesday.