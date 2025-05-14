Rutschman is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.
Rutschman will receive a breather for the second game of the day after he went 0-for-3 with a walk while catching all nine innings of the Orioles' 6-3 loss in Game 1. Maverick Handley will replace him behind the dish in Game 2.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Out of Orioles' lineup•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Back in Baltimore lineup Monday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Nursing sore hand•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sitting for Game 1•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Average drops under Mendoza Line•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Hits first homer since Opening Day•