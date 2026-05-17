Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman is absent from Baltimore's starting lineup Sunday versus the Rangers.
Rutschman will get a well-deserved breather after starting the previous eight games for the Orioles, including making five consecutive starts behind the plate. Samuel Basallo, who has frequently served as the team's DH, will get a turn at catcher Sunday.
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