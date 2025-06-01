Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Rutschman appears to be getting some routine rest for the matinee game after he started at designated hitter or catcher in each of Baltimore's last three contests. Maverick Handley will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Early exit deemed precautionary•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Leaves after foul ball to mask•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Ends lengthy homer drought•