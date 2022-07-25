Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Sunday in the Orioles' 6-0 loss to the Yankees.

Rutschman opened his big-league career by hitting just .143 in his first 15 games with Baltimore, but the 24-year-old appears to have found his comfort zone at the plate ever since. In his 34 games that have followed, Rutschman has slashed .284/.368/.560 with five home runs, 20 runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base, with his leap forward offensively coinciding with the Orioles' rise up the American League East standings. The rookie will take a five-game extra-base-hit streak into Monday's series opener with the Rays.