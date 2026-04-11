Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Scratched from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Giants due to left ankle soreness, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The severity of Rutschman's injury is still unknown, but it's enough to keep him from starting behind the dish Saturday. Samuel Basallo will now handle catching duties, and Ryan Mountcastle will enter the lineup as Baltimore's designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receiving rest Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receiving first day off of season•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Productive start in spring training•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Avoids arbitration•