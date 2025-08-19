Rutschman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to right abdominal discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's unclear when the injury first surfaced for Rutschman, but he also sat out of the lineup Monday and has gone just 3-for-29 at the plate in his past seven contests. The severity of the issue is unclear, so the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Alex Jackson replaced Rutschman in Tuesday's lineup, and the former would split time with Samuel Basallo behind the plate should an IL stint be necessary.