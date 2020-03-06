Play

Rutschman was assigned to minor-league camp by the Orioles on Friday.

The 2019 first-overall pick spent the first couple weeks of spring training in major-league camp, but there was never a realistic chance of him sticking with the big club. Rutschman progressed quickly through rookie ball and finished his first professional season at Low-A Delmarva, though he struggled with a .594 OPS in 46 plate appearances.

