Rutschman (triceps) will report to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and is expected to be reinstated from the affiliate's 7-day injured list, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Even though he reported to spring training as the leading candidate to break camp as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher, Rutschman began the season on Norfolk's injured list since he doesn't yet have a spot on Baltimore's 40-man roster. Since returning to action in the lower levels of the minors following a five-week absence due to a right triceps strain, Rutschman has looked healthy and productive. Between stops at High-A Aberdeen and Bowie, Rutschman has gone 11-for-25 with five doubles and four walks. Rutschman's stay at Norfolk will likely last longer than his stints with Bowie and Aberdeen, but if he continues to rake at the plate, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 first-year player draft could get the call to the big leagues later in May or June.