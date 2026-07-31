Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Set to resume hitting Saturday

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Friday that Rutschman (wrist) will resume hitting Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman went down with left wrist inflammation just after the All-Star break and has made enough progress in order to be cleared to ramp up activities. The switch-hitting catcher has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, and while he can be dealt while on the injured list, Rutschman's wrist issue could hinder the chances of a trade.