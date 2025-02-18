Rutschman hit home runs in two live at-bats against Grayson Rodriguez and Albert Suarez during Monday's spring training workout, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman cratered down the stretch last season with a .207/.282/.303 slash line in the second half, but a long offseason to rest up, the 27-year-old catcher looked re-energized on the eve of the Orioles' first full-squad workout of camp. Perhaps in an effort to prevent Rutschman from wearing down again, the Orioles could look to build in more days off for him or deploy him as a designated hitter more frequently, after he started 100 games behind the plate in 2024 between the regular season and playoffs. Rutschman will have a new backup catcher this season, as the Orioles let James McCann walk in free agency while bringing aboard Gary Sanchez on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.