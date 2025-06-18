site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Rutschman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Rutschman will take a seat after going 2-for-9 with a solo home run over the first two games of the series. Gary Sanchez will start behind the plate Wednesday.
