Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Twins.

He was the only O's hitter to solve Pablo Lopez, taking the right-hander deep in the sixth inning. Rutschman's production slowed in June, as he slashed .222/.293/.367 through 22 games with three of his 11 homers on the season and only seven RBI, and once James McCann (ankle) rejoins the lineup it wouldn't be a surprise to see Baltimore ease up a bit on the younger backstop's workload.