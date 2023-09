Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 11-2 win over the Red Sox.

The backstop played a big role in the rout, and he capped his night by hooking a solo shot off John Schreiber just inside Pesky's Pole in the eighth inning. Rutschman is having a strong finish to his second MLB season, slashing .290/.367/.443 through 33 games since the beginning of August with four of his 18 homers and 23 of his 70 RBI on the season.