Rutschman (triceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen this week.
Rutschman's recovery has gone smoothly so far, with the catcher making enough progress to get into game action. He remains assigned to Triple-A Norfolk as he continues to heal. Rutschman, the Orioles' top prospect, will likely need multiple games to get back up to speed, and he'll likely see a little more time with Norfolk before presumably making his major-league debut sometime this season.
