Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Starting to throw, but not catch

Rutschman (wrist) threw on the field at Camden Yards on Saturday, but has yet to begin catching the ball, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman has had an injury-riddled 2026 season to say the least after hitting the injured list for the third time on Monday. Just five days after being sidelined for at least 10 days, the catcher has begun to throw, but is not ready to start catching quite yet. The 28-year-old is eligible to come off the IL on Wednesday, with the Orioles currently decimated by injuries behind the plate.