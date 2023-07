Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Rutschman is 7-for-19 (.368) with two homers and four RBI over his last five contests. The catcher provided the Orioles' last run in this game with his fifth-inning blast. Through 90 contests, he's up to 13 homers, matching his total from 113 games a year ago. The 25-year-old has added a .276/.376/.434 slash line, 41 RBI, 47 runs scored and 15 doubles this year.