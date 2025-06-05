Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Swats homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Rutschman clubbed his sixth home run of the campaign, tagging Emerson Hancock for a game-tying solo shot in the sixth frame. The catcher is 4-for-9 in his two appearances in June, which could provide a spark for Rutschman after he stumbled out of the gates this season. Through 222 plate appearances, Rutschman is slashing .214/.306/.352.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Resting Sunday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Early exit deemed precautionary•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Leaves after foul ball to mask•