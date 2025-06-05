Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Rutschman clubbed his sixth home run of the campaign, tagging Emerson Hancock for a game-tying solo shot in the sixth frame. The catcher is 4-for-9 in his two appearances in June, which could provide a spark for Rutschman after he stumbled out of the gates this season. Through 222 plate appearances, Rutschman is slashing .214/.306/.352.