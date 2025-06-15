Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Rutschman turned in his fifth multi-hit game of the month, as he's really begun to find a groove at the dish recently. Through 41 at-bats in June, the switch-hitting backstop is batting .366 with two homers, two doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored. Rutschman has played 64 of Baltimore's 69 games in 2025, so he's offered a consistent level of availability at a position than can be hard to find near-everyday players in fantasy.