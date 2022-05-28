Rutschman isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Ruschman started in the last six games and hit .200 with a triple, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather early Saturday while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
