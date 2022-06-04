Rutschman isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with a run and four strikeouts over the last two games. Robinson Chirinos is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
