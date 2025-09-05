default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rutschman (oblique) took swings off a tee Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman took swings for the first time since being placed on the injured list Aug. 21 due to a strained right oblique. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that the Orioles are still expecting to get Rutschman back for the last week or two of the regular season.

More News