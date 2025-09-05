Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes swings Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman (oblique) took swings off a tee Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rutschman took swings for the first time since being placed on the injured list Aug. 21 due to a strained right oblique. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that the Orioles are still expecting to get Rutschman back for the last week or two of the regular season.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Hasn't resumed swinging•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Lands on IL with strained oblique•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Scratched with abdomen issue•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receiving Monday off•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers in win•