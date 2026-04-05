Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman is not in Baltimore's starting lineup Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
Rutschman was behind the plate for four of the previous five games and will get a breather Sunday. Samuel Basallo is doing the catching for Baltimore in the series finale against Pittsburgh.
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