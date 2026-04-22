Rutschman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Rutschman returned with a bang Tuesday following a stint on the injured list, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Orioles' 6-5 loss. With the Orioles wrapping up their series in Kansas City with a day game after a night game, Rutschman will receive a breather Wednesday, but now that he's healthy again, he should be locked into a near-everyday role between catcher and designated hitter.