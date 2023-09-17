Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Rays.

Rustchman cut Baltimore's deficit to 3-2 in the eighth inning with his 19th homer of the year, a solo shot off Pete Fairbanks. He'd add a second RBI with a base hit in the 10th before scoring the winning run in the 11th. It's Rustchman's first multi-hit game since Sept. 8 -- he'd been slumping a bit of late, going 4-for-29 (.138) over his previous eight games. Overall, the 25-year-old catcher is batting .270 with a .789 OPS, 79 runs scored and 73 RBI through 639 plate appearances this season.