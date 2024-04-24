Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Rutschman is on a tear during his five-game hitting streak, going 11-for-24 (.458) with seven RBI in that span. All three of his hits Tuesday were singles, and he has just two extra-base hits during the active streak. Rutschman continues to cement his status as one of the top catchers in baseball with a .323/.366/.419 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored over 101 plate appearances this season.