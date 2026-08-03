Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Trade to Red Sox could be close

The Red Sox and Orioles "have a deal arranged" for Rutschman (wrist), Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Olney adds that the potential trade still needs Boston's final approval before it goes through. It seems there is real momentum for the deal to be completed. However, Rutschman is currently on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation, so the Red Sox must pore over the catcher's medicals before signing off on a trade. The switch-hitting catcher resumed hitting this past weekend and could be ready for rehab games any day now. Rutschman has had a nice bounce-back season, slashing .251/.331/.433 with eight homers while playing his usual stellar defense. He is under team control through the end of the 2027 season.