Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Milwaukee.

Rutschman is now batting .372 (16-for-43) with a .903 OPS over his last 11 games. The 25-year-old Rutschman played nearly every day in his sophomore campaign, serving as DH when taking a break from catching duties. He's slashing .283/.399/.425 with eight homers, 21 runs scored and 28 RBI while tallying more walks (45) than strikeouts (38).