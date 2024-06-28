The X-rays on Rutschman's right hand came back negative, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports, but Rutschman is not in Friday's lineup against the Rangers.

Rutschman's throwing hand was hit by a foul tip early on in Thursday's game versus the Rangers, although he finished the contest and even homered. He's feeling better Friday and should be fine, but the Orioles have elected to give him a day of rest. James McCann will do the catching for Albert Suarez.