The Orioles activated Suarez (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Suarez hasn't pitched in the big leagues since suffering a shoulder strain in his first appearance of the season back on March 28. He made five rehab appearances, registering a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings of work. Suarez is expected to work out of the bullpen for Baltimore.