The Orioles re-signed Suarez (forearm) to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Suarez was non-tendered by Baltimore last month but has made his way back into its organization. The right-hander was limited to only 11.2 innings with the big club in 2025, first due to a shoulder injury and then a flexor strain that ended his season. It's not clear what Suarez's current health status is, but he's been a useful swingman for the Orioles when available.