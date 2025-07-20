Suarez (shoulder) is expected to resume facing hitters in live batting practice before the end of July, MLB.com reports.

Suarez was cleared to throw off a mound earlier this month and tossed his most recent bullpen session Saturday. The right-hander appears to have thus far avoided any setbacks in his recovery from a subscapularis strain since advancing to mound work, and he looks as though he'll soon be ready to advance to the next phase of his rehab program. Suarez made 24 starts for the Orioles in 2024, but he made his lone appearance of this season out of the bullpen before he landed on the shelf, and he could be in line for a relief role if the Baltimore rotation is in relatively sound health by the time he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list.